ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed has a 1-year low of $157.78 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock worth $5,282,179 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

