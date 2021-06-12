Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,155 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.11% of Revolve Group worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

