Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

