Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of CryoLife worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

