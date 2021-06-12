Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.