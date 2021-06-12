Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.