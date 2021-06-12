Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,575 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of OPKO Health worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,500. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

