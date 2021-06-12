Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

