Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $355,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

