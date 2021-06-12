Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

