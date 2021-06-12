Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $472,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

