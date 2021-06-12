Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

