Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,026 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.