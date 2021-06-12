Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,643 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

