RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.67 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

