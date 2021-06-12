RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

