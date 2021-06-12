RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

CMI opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

