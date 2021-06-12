Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $47.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

