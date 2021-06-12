Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,013 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

