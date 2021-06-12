Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,325 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 144.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,832,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.