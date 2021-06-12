Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

