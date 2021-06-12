Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

