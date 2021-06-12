Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 245 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

