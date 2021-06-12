Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $284.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $284.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

