Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

