Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 253.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 557,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DELL stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

