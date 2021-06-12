Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.