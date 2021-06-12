RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCGCF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,541. RosCan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

