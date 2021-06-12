Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

