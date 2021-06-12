Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY remained flat at $$9.33 during trading on Friday. Rubis has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBSFY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

