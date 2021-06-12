Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 335,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

