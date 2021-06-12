Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,575 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

