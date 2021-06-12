RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

RWS stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 654.78. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 838 ($10.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

