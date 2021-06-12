S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

