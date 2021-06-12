Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

