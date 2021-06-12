Samjo Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Samjo Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the quarter. GAN makes up approximately 4.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of GAN worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million and a P/E ratio of -20.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

