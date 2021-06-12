Samjo Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. HTG Molecular Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGM opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.36. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

