Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.96.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

