SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.93. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

