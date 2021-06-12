Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 298.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,186 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Schneider National worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Schneider National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

