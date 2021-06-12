Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.