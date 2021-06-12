Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

