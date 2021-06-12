Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,283. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

