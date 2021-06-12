Sciencast Management LP Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.78 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.