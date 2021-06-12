Sciencast Management LP Makes New $483,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.32 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

