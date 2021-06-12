Sciencast Management LP Purchases 5,664 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

WBS opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

