Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,651 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

ZTS stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

