Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EchoStar by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SATS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

