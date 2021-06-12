Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

