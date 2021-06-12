Scotiabank Lowers Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

FRHLF stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

